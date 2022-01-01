Not Available

The year-long series entitled When Were We Funniest? featured comedy luminaries - including Meera Syal, Martin Freeman, Phill Jupitus and Jo Brand - vying for the public to vote for their favourite decade of comedy, from the sixties to the noughties. In the studio-based launch show on 28th February 2008, hosted by Alexander Armstrong, a line-up of advocates shared their passion for their comedy decade and showed a personal and idiosyncratic choice of clips to back up their argument. Monthly specials then zoomed in on each comedian, giving each a chance to get under the skin of their comedy decade and persuade viewers to get online and vote at www.uktvgold.co.uk .