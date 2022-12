Not Available

Ayumu Tanaka, a first-year high school student, and Urushi Yaotome, a second-year student, are members of the shogi club. Ayumu vows to confess his feelings to Urushi, his senpai, after he manages to defeat her in a game of shogi, but he is a beginner at the game and Urushi always beats him. Meanwhile, Urushi keeps trying to get Ayumu to admit that he likes her, but Ayumu never allows his poker face to slip.