When Women Powder Twice

A drama about a woman who was adopted and went through several obstacles in life. Soo Ji (Im Jung Eun), who was adopted by an American couple, meets swindler Joon Soo (Kang Sung Jin) and falls in love with him. Soo Ji gets pregnant, but Joon Soo runs back to Korea. Soo Ji decides to go to South Korea to find Joon Soo, but Soo Ji is abandoned by Joon Soo. By chance, Soo Ji happens to meet a wealthy young man named Young Woo (Ahn Jae Mo) and proceeds to pull off an elaborate hoax. In the process, Soo Ji falls in love with Young Woo’s younger brother Sun Woo (Danny Ahn).