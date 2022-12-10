Where Do I Come From?

Not Available

Takeuchi Kaoru is a young man with a special ability. He can experience the thoughts of others, just by copying their writings. Kaoru lives with his mother with Alzheimer's disease. He wants to become a writer, but, due to his special ability, he has a hard time writing his own work. Taking care of his sick mother also doesn't help his writing. One day, his mother gets into an accident. Fujiwara Tomomi, who went to same school as Kaoru, appears in front of Kaoru. Tomomi is a young yakuza and he makes an offer to Kaoru. The deal is if Kaoru takes a university entrance exam for someone and that guy gets into a top university, then he will make a lot of money. But, Kaoru gets involved in something unexpected.