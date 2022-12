Not Available

“Wein Kenti” is a Lebanese drama series that tells the story of Ramzi (Nicolas Daniel) a widower in his sixties, who will marry Nisrine (Rita Hayek) who is way younger than him. This will shock his son Jad (Carlos Azar) and his girlfriend Sila (Joelle Dagher) as well as the entire family, who will do their best to get rid of Nisrine and keep her way from the family.