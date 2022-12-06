Not Available

Welcome to the Where I Live guide at TV Tome. Where I Live was a ABC mid-season replacement that came on the TGIF schedule until it was move to Saturday night at 8:30 during it's second season. The TV series focused around Doug, a student from urban New York, and his 2 friends doing dumb things, then playing basketball after each adventure and Doug's mom & dad having these jamaican accents. Most of the story revolved around their neighborhood. # Of Episodes: 16 Episodes 5 Unaired Episodes