Where in Time is Carmen Sandiego? began in the fall of 1996, replacing the former PBS Carmen show, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?, both produced by WQED Pittsburgh and WGBH Boston. This version had one of Carmen's cronies going back in time to steal something that would affect the course of history. The contestants had to travel through time to seize the crook, retrieve the stolen goods and then go on the hunt for Carmen Sandiego herself.