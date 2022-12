Not Available

A Sari-Sari Original. Fright Night is every last Friday of the month for Ryan, Ed, Cez, Kai and Joy. They play hide-and-seek and tell scary stories. On their last Fright Night before graduation, they are joined by Franco, a classmate whom they barely know but has always been envious of the group of friends. On this last Fright Night, Franco is It. It will also be the last time they will ever see Franco again.