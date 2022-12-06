Where is Magi?

Not Available

One missing girl, the daughter of a rich businessman, will unlock a story, in which a big family will uncover its past problems and secrets, that have been burried deep down in their souls. The show does not give the answers, it just keeps asking the right questions, which soon or later come to all of us - What is really valuable in life? What can the money buy? When are we putting our dreams to sleep? What is love, and how much does it cost? What stays invisible for the eye and when do we forget about it? Are we ready to pay for our mistakes, if the price is the happiness of our kids? What is forgiveness? Is there a second chance, and for whom?