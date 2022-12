Not Available

Celebrities are here to find your home sweet home! The show features two teams of celebs competing to help their clients find the new houses for them. As "real estate coordinators," celebs visit realtors and discover houses that fit the needs of the clients. They aren't afraid of cold weather, continuous allies to go through, nor stiff steps to climb. In the end, clients grades how much they are happy with celebs' proposals. Which team will get the clients pleased?