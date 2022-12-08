Where My Dogs At?

Not Available

The show revolves around Buddy, a beagle separated from his 10-year-old owner Jeffy in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and Woof, a large bulldog (to whom Buddy refers as obsessed) who runs away from his owner. Both canines try to survive in the streets of Hollywood and avoid conflict with the Dog Catcher. The show bombards celebrity stardom in various ways; for example, many of the characters based on real celebrities have other voice actors impersonating their voices (such as Steve-O from Jackass and Wildboyz, who appeared in the third episode).