Not Available

Where the Legend Begins is a 2002 Hong Kong television series produced by TVB. The series is based on the life story of Zhen Fu, a noble lady who lived during the Three Kingdoms period. It contains embellishments from folktales about Yan's romance with Cao Pi and Cao Zhi. The series was first aired in Hong Kong on TVB Jade from 24 June to 26 July in 2002.