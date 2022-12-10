Where Your Eyes Linger

Not Available

This series tells the story about Tae-joo, the 18-year-old only successor to the TB Group. He's blessed with a wealthy family, good looks, and no troubles to worry for often described as a handsome guy in the spotlight. His 18-year-old bodyguard, Goo-koo, has been trained in all different types of martial arts and is physically trained to have a strong body. He's also very thoughtful, and Tae-joo is his only friend, while Goo-koo is the only person Tae-joo feels as though he can trust, and feels relieved around him.