Not Available

Lee, who, upon moving into a new home, begins hearing strange noises in his walls. After a strange encounter with an exterminator, he contacts his friend Mo, and the two begin looking into the strange occurrences. When Lee finds an old box containing a knife inside his wall, the two are quickly dragged into a nightmarish series of events, and gain the attention of a deranged ancient society known as The Family, as well as an otherworldly being known as The Speaker.