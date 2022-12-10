Not Available

Poro Studio announced a hentai anime adaptation of the visual novel "White Blue" by LiLiM DARKNESS Studio. The release is scheduled for the end of November 2020. The following is a description taken from the original Novella. Kiota-kun is an ordinary Japanese student who sacrificed his fun school years, friendship and love to pass the exam and go to University. Having arrived at the first attempt, the guy did not feel any satisfaction and began to wonder whether it was worth making such sacrifices for this. Years passed and in his fourth year, Kiota-kun was seriously injured in a car accident and was taken to a local hospital. There he met his long-time love Hibari Uekusu, who recently got a job as a nurse in the hospital where he was admitted. Perhaps it was fate that brought them together again-the hero thought to himself and decided to act. However, fate played a cruel trick on him...