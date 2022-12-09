Not Available

White Boyz In The Hood is a comedy series featured on Showtime. The show is based on the idea of the interrelationship between black and white culture in modern-day United States. Many famous comedians have based their comedy routines on the different cultures of a nation. The comedians are white and play towards a mostly black audience. Today in America the urban comedy scene is thriving and white comedians are honing their skills at these types of venues. The creators of this show wanted to break down walls that exist between white and black America. In doing so this show accomplishes a great deal of laughter to subjects such as employment, drug abuse and many more issues that affect Americans. White Boyz in the hood features comedians such as Rich Vos, Greg Wilson, and many more up-and-coming comedians. The show is based on the premise that, "Funny, is funny, no matter where you live." The White Boyz in the Hood is comedic romp through a hybrid of cultures sure to get a laugh.