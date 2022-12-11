White Muddy Stream

Not Available

Kazuki Yoshinami is a pharmaceutical researcher at a university. His friend Wataru Kashiwagi is also a pharmaceutical researcher at the same university. They are rivals, but talk to each other about their dreams. One day, Kazuki Yoshinami has a groundbreaking discovery. This leads to Kazuki Yoshinami and Wataru Kashiwagi becoming involved in a competition among companies over patents. Newspaper reporter Tomoko Kawahara, who is Kazuki Yoshinami’s childhood friend, becomes aware of this.