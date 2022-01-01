Not Available

Whizz Whizz Bang Bang is a BBC television series that started 5 March 2007. The show is presented by Greg Foot. It features a different child in each programme who has an invention idea and then the team, with the help of Ralph, tries to build it. Most attempts have been successful, although all ideas have had to be slightly changed to make them practical. Inventions have included a hover scooter, a hydraulic off road wheel chair, basketball launcher, jet engine bed and an Air Guitar. As well as children from the age of 7 to 13, Top Gear's The Stig, has been noticed to help drive a portable bunk bed.