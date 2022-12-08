Who Does What?

Not Available

This ground breaking three-part series from Talkback Thames, with full post production completed at Prime Focus, sees six couples undergo the most probing and thorough relationship audit imaginable. Undergoing 24 hour filmed surveillance, statistics reveal the percentage of who really does what in the couples' relationships. Household activity is forensically analysed using hard facts and figures comparing what couples think they do with what they actually do. Will the revelation of this precious new information change their relationships for better or worse?