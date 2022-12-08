Not Available

A brainchild of "Punk'd" co-creators Jason Goldberg and Ashton Kutcher, "Who Gets the Last Laugh?" is a hidden-camera comedy that pits some of the industry's best-known comedians and comedy actors against one another to see who can pull the most outrageous practical jokes. Each week three guest comedians must dream up the funniest and most outrageous pranks possible, then successfully unleash their ideas on an unsuspecting public. A live audience then determines which comedy star really got the last laugh, with the winner earning $10,000 to be given to the charity of their choice.