Who Pays the Ferryman? was a television series produced by the BBC in 1977. The eight-part series was written by Michael J. Bird. An ex-soldier returns to Crete, to take stock after his boat- building business is bought out, thirty years after he had fought alongside the local resistance (andartes) during the Second World War. He finds the ghosts of the past waiting for him there, and those who would do him ill. The shadows of his past interrupt and threaten his present happiness. The serial was filmed on location in the Elounda area of Crete and was particularly memorable for its theme tune composed by Yannis Markopoulos, which became a hit in the UK. The soundtrack album and the book of the series continue to be popular with visitors to Crete.