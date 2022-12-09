Not Available

Who Sells Bricks in Hong Kong

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The ambitious decoration worker Ling Wu Fei joined the "Myhome Property" founded by Ma Wong because of his admiration for the real estate agent Yan Zhu , with 'Mang Gai', who claimed science and technology expert, bronze medalist athlete A Luk, and infatuated accountant 'fat turtle' became the real estate trainee led by Yu Ge, a female branch manager who disguised as male . Plan to obtain a practicing license within three months and fight against the profitable industry leader "Dragon Realty", to prevent the right of the 'industry's grandpa' Cat Lok and Deng's eldest son-in-law, they plan to forced relocation and reconstruction of the old districts. (Source: ViuTV HK)

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images