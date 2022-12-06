Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Australia)

Not Available

Contestants play to win one million dollars. Contestants register each week via phone then are randomly selected to appear as part of ten people that play fastest finger first. The next contestant is chosen via fastest finger first. It is the person who answers the question correctly the quickest correctly. Then the contestant is in the hot seat and ready to play for one million dollars. Each contestant has three lifelines; Phone a Friend, 50:50 and ask the audience. There are 15 questions on the way to one million dollars. Theres two safe levels which are $1000 and $32000. No one has won the million dollars yet in Australia even though over a dozen people have got to the million dollar question and many of them were right.