Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (UK)

Hosted by Chris Tarrant, possibly the most well known quiz show in the world, it is no wonder Who Wants to be a Millionaire has been nominated and won so many BAFTAs. In this show Chris Tarrant asks someone 15 questions, with multiple choice answers, which gets harder as the show goes on. They have three life-lines, Phone a Friend, Ask the Audience and 50/50. Though America has formed a rip off version of this, this is the real McCoy. Though America has had about ten winners, the pound is worth more, so the questions are harder. 5 millionaire's have been made in this fantastic game show. There is a money tree, which you will progress through the questions. £1,000,000 £500,000 £250,000 £125,000 £64,000 £32,000 £16,000 £8000 £4000 £2000 £1000 £500 £300 £200 £100 The bold ones mean that once you have reached them, you are guaranteed to win AT LEAST that amount of money. There are only two though, so watch out!