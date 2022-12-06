Whoops Baghdad

Not Available

Welcome to ancient Baghdad, and the home of the Wazir, his two daughters, and servant, Ali Oopla. At his master's every beck and call, Ali regularly finds himself running around in hairy entanglements with those far richer than his master, from merchant traders to the Caliph, and even some of the richest men in the world. More often than not, those entanglements involve the Wazir's daughters: the naïve but sweet Saccharine; and Boobiana and her two beauties. If Ali's not careful, he could find himself on a slow roast!