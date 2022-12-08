Not Available

Who's Still Standing" is a new competitive series that is based on the hit Israeli series of the same title. This offers contestants the chance to win by out-guessing 10 opponents in 10 fast-paced and dramatic trivia battles. At the start of the game, each player stands behind a coin whose value ranges between $1.00 and $50,000. The value of the coin is hidden from the players and will not be revealed until one of them loses and drops out of the game, literally. This is by falling through the trapdoor in the studio floor on which he or she is standing. Created by Craig Plestis (Minute to Win It), Tim Puntillo (Minute to Win It), and Avi Armoza, "Who's Still Standing" is a fresh idea of a game show that puts the contestants on the edge of winning of falling out of the competition.