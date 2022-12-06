Not Available

"Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1998-2007, revived 2013) is the US edition of the UK show of the same name (with many of the same performers). It features some of the world's finest improvisational comics, including Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, Ryan Stiles and Drew Carey (Drew hosting Season 1-8, Aisha Tyler hosting Season 9 onward). Each week, the main four "improv" comics (and guest[s]) spontaneously play "Theatre Sports" with crazy scenes, weird quirks or improvised songs.