Whose Line Is It Anyway? (UK)

The funniest improvisational show to hit UK (and later on US) screens. The show features four contestants playing games, with suggestions sometimes taken from the studio audience. The games include: Scenes From a Hat, Party Quirks, Hoedown, and Let's Make A Date. Whose Line is it Anyway? began as a radio show on BBC Radio 4 in 1987. It was moved to television a year later in 1988. Both shows were hosted by Clive Anderson. During the first season, the show featured one regular contestant (John Sessions) and three guest contestants. From the second season onward, the contestants rotated from episode to episode and included Ryan Stiles, Colin Mochrie, Greg Proops, Tony Slattery, Josie Lawrence, and Brad Sherwood, just to name a few. In 1998, episodes of the show were filmed in Hollywood to celebrate the show's 10th anniversary. Episodes of the show were also filmed in New York in 1991 and 1992. In 1998, a US version of the show was made for the ABC Television Network with many of the same regular performers.