Why Am I Still Single?

Just because the dating pool in New York is more like an ocean doesn't guarantee everyone who casts a love line will find a desired catch. For many in the Big Apple, that's where Siggy Flicker enters the picture. This series follows the matchmaker and life coach as she helps clients -- ranging from top executives, entrepreneurs, models and celebrities to average men and women -- piece together wayward love lives. Using her ability to read people, Flicker shows two clients (one male, one female) in each episode how to improve their dating skills. She initially watches them -- without their knowledge -- on a test date together to see firsthand their dating weaknesses and then works with them to find the right partner. Each episode concludes with Flicker's clients going on a real date with a potential match.