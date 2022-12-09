Why Does 16-Year-Old Toudouin Seiya Have No Girlfriend?

Not Available

He’s super hot! He’s got the best grades in the school! His family’s rich, and he’s great at sports! He’s the man who’s got it all, Seiya Toudoin! But there is one thing he can’t get no matter how hard he tries. Something every teenage boy needs to be truly happy. That’s right. He doesn’t have a girlfriend. He’s the ultimate unfortunate hot boy. Seiya Toudoin is 16 years old, and in this red-hot romantic comedy, his fantasies will get out of control as he goes up against some tough women in his quest to find his first girlfriend!