Mathematics has made its presence felt in every walk of life. But it's a subject a lot of us have a problem with. Why Maths Doesn't Add Up looks at Alan Davies. Award-winning comedian and actor, Alan spends his weekends watching football and going to bars. For him maths is intimidating, dull, and populated by men with poor social skills. For Marcus du Sautoy, Professor of Mathematics at Oxford University, maths is the most exciting, creative subject under the Sun. And he has a passion for sharing his love of the subject with the public. Why Maths Doesn't Add Up investigates whether in just two weeks Marcus can make Alan think like a mathematician.