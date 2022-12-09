Not Available

“Why? With Hannibal Buress” celebrates Buress’ hilariously brilliant off-beat voice and point-of-view. If it’s in the zeitgeist, Buress will address it, providing his unique perspective on each week’s topic, answering the burning questions on his mind through stand-up, filmed segments, man-on-the-street interviews and special, in-studio guests. “Why? With Hannibal Buress” will be a weekly, half-hour series shot in front of a studio audience and each episode will tape the same week it airs. The series is executive produced by Buress, Jeff Stilson (“The Chris Rock Show,” “Da Ali G Show”) and Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment.