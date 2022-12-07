Wicked Science

Not Available

Toby Johnson is regular easy-going student struggling with homework and girls. Elizabeth Hawke is the Teacher's pet. Nobody at school likes her and the only person she likes is Toby. One day they get hit by a ray—a unique magnetic pulse that changes everything. Suddenly they're both scientific geniuses. Seems like a wild situation for any 15-year-old. Toby doesn't know how to control the gift, and he's not easy with it. But Elizabeth revels in her new found power. She wants to dominate the school, using her gift as the ultimate weapon for success and power. He may not like it, but Toby's the only one who can hold her back. Battle lines are drawn between the two wizards of science. The normal world of Sandy Bay School is turned upside down by invisible cars, flying lawnmowers, a cloned School Principal and a rampaging T-Rex.