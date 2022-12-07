Not Available

Dedicated to international current affairs documentaries, each episode of ``Wide Angle'' features producers and journalists from around the world reporting on an event, issue or trend through the eyes of the people who are living it. Former CNN and ABC newsman Aaron Brown is the series' anchor, introducing the featured documentary before closing each broadcast with a one-on-one interview with a high-profile guest who lends perspective on how global concerns affect Americans and U.S. foreign policy.