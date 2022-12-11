Not Available

* Based on a H game by MBS Truth There is a videotape, in which a figure of a bride who asked for sexual pleasure was recorded. Taeko is a descendant of Sagayama family which has been living in a palatial residence of a slightly elevated hill. A month had passed since she had been deprived her dearest husband. She wanted to keep mourning until Kaoru, his little brother, came home from abroad to express condolence. Worrying about Taeko, Toshiki and Miyuki who was her classmate, visited her almost every day.