High Water

In 1997, scientists and local government officials face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city. The local authorities, led by the aspiring clerk Jakub Marczak, bring in Jaśmina Tremer, a female hydrologist with a troubled past, to help save the city at any cost. At the same time, Andrzej Rębacz returns to his hometown Kęty near Wrocław, unexpectedly leading the rebellious residents.
|Agnieszka Żulewska
|Jaśmina Tremer
|Tomasz Schuchardt
|Jakub Marczak
|Ireneusz Czop
|Andrzej Rębacz
|Anna Dymna
|Lena Tremer
|Jerzy Trela
|Ojciec Rębacza
|Blanka Kot
|Klara Marczak
