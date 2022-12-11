Not Available

High Water

  • Drama

Director

Jan Holoubek

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Telemark

In 1997, scientists and local government officials face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city. The local authorities, led by the aspiring clerk Jakub Marczak, bring in Jaśmina Tremer, a female hydrologist with a troubled past, to help save the city at any cost. At the same time, Andrzej Rębacz returns to his hometown Kęty near Wrocław, unexpectedly leading the rebellious residents.

Cast

Agnieszka ŻulewskaJaśmina Tremer
Tomasz SchuchardtJakub Marczak
Ireneusz CzopAndrzej Rębacz
Anna DymnaLena Tremer
Jerzy TrelaOjciec Rębacza
Blanka KotKlara Marczak

