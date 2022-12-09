Wife Interrupted

Not Available

This is a story about an ordinary person who will go through fire and water to save his beloved wife. Computer engineer Lee Yan Long and his wife Chiu Cheuk Wing have an ordinary, blissful life. One morning, Lee Yan Long and Chiu Cheuk Wing are suddenly kidnapped by the triads. They claim that Lee Yan Long embezzled $100 million from them and demands that he return the money within 72 hours, or else they will kill Chiu Cheuk Wing! While reporting the incident to the police, the perplexed Lee Yan Long encounters his old friends, passionate detective Leung Hiu Yeung and his high-school crush Tong Mei Lan. Tong Mei Lan accompanies Lee Yan Long on his journey to save his wife. After investigating, they find out that this is related to a youth hostel that Lee Yan Long once stayed at. The online trading platform that he had operated with his friends at the hostel has turned into a money-laundering platform. To find the person behind the scheme, the pair investigate each of the former guests who stayed at the hostel. The process brings up events from the past and they hone in on Cheung Chi Kin their target. The deadline to save his wife is approaching. As Lee Yan Long gets closer to the truth, he discovers that Tong Mei Lan, Leung Hiu Yeung, Cheung Chi Kin and even Chiu Cheuk Wing has a side that no one knows about...