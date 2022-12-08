Not Available

Have you ever wondered whether the grass is greener on the other side of the fence? From moody teenagers and spoilt children to errant husbands and trophy wives, this series gives a whole new meaning to domestic bliss and lifts the lid on what it means to be Australian in the 21st century. WIFE SWAP AUSTRALIA is not a competition or a contest. It is a reality show unlike any other, where the battlegrounds are the kitchens and living rooms, child-rearing is a subject of intense and heated debate, and the outcome isn’t a cash prize, but a couple’s opportunity to re-discover why they love each other and decided to marry in the first place. With its mirror on Australian domestic lives, this series sees sparks fly as two wives from radically different families swap places for a week. It’s not just the wives that need to get used to a new family, but the husbands and children are given a wake-up call too as they have to adapt to new house routines.