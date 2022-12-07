Wife Swap (UK)

Not Available

Wife Swap takes a really fun look at how couples run their lives. The Show lifts the lid on the choices different couples make: how they each share the house work, children, work and shopping and spending. Also what they want from their friends family and social lives. Its a rare insight into what it is like to live someone else's life and experiences. Wife Swap has the two 'wives' of each family trade places for ten days to see what it is like to live in another family's home. They have to do everything in this home including going out and taking on the other's job , but instead of returning to their own home, they return to their new family's home. What is it like to live with a different partner?, How will the partner accept the new woman. How will the children accept her How do they cope being a mother to a stranger's children? For the first five days of the swap, they fit into their new family's lifestyle, and take on their daily routine - which may be completley different from their own! and the final five days, they have the opportunity to bring their own ideas and ways of life into the running of the new household. After the ten days are completed, both of the families meet up and talk about their experiences and what they have learnt about themselves and their partners following the swap. They discuss how the ten days has affected their own relationship.