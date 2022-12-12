Wife's anger

Not Available

And it came to a drama that reflects the fate of "Vera Vendetta" of the talented organizer "Eh Issriya", who looked at the poster and said that it was fierce, hitting his teeth because he got a very skilled actor like "K. Lee Thanaphat" and "Kathrya English" clash with resentment with "Ohm Acha", who in the story, there must be some clues that must cause calamity to meet. Plus, in the story, both are still there. like no one gives up and also gets the heroine "Mew Lak Nara" and "Bow Wanda"Come to work with Channel 8 for the first time with a heavy drama Most importantly, this storyline is based on a true story about the fate of killing animals. Of course, it allows the viewers to access the drama content is not poor, must be afraid to do evil for sure. considered a water drama Another story that combines fun plus morality. It's the coolest thing of the year ever.