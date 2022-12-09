Wigglebottom Tales

Not Available

We Do Listen is a non-profit foundation that publishes award-winning books, animated videos, sing-along original songs, lessons, games and more. We offer free Skype live video author visits for PK-3 classrooms or schools to help children become better listeners, learn important life lessons and feel good about themselves. Subjects include: Listening Telling the truth Doing his/her best Bullying Making the best of any situation Anger management Sharing Food and screen watching management Belonging, special needs Competition and sportsmanship Fear Saying no and whom to trust Manners Getting along Loss of a pet or loved one