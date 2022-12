Not Available

David Tennant narrates the story of giant pandas Tian Tian and Yang Guang, who arrived in the UK in December 2011 to be resettled in Edinburgh Zoo for the next decade. The program also follows the zoo's vet and head keeper as they travel to China to see how giant pandas are cared for in their homeland, and head keeper Alison visits a remote panda reserve in Wolong to witness the efforts to reintroduce the creatures back into the wild.