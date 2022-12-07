Not Available

Wild Africa is a BBC nature documentary series exploring the natural history of the African continent, first transmitted in the UK on BBC2 in November 2001. The series comprises six episodes. Each concentrates on a particular environment. The producers use aerial photography and wildlife footage to show how natural phenomena such as seasonal changes influence the patterns of life. Wild Africa was co-produced by the BBC Natural History Unit and the Discovery Channel. It was produced by Patrick Morris and narrated by Fergal Keane. The series forms part of the Natural History Unit's Continents strand. It was preceded by Andes to Amazon in 2000 and followed two years later by Wild Down Under.