Wild Arms: Twilight Venom

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BeeTrain

This anime is based on a Playstation game under the same title. The story is about four people who travel the desolated land of Filgaea and carve themselves a legendary story while they`re at it. These adventurers are Sheyenne Rainstorm, a gunslinger who holds the legendary weapon called ARMs; Kiel Aromax, a scientist who looks like he should be carrying a sword; Roleta Oratorio the Crest Sorceress, a magic-user who uses cards called Crests to cast spells; and Mirabelle Graceland, one of the Noble Red, which are a family of vampiric creatures who live alongside human beings They also travel with cute little intelligent furry things, from the Popepi Pipepo Tribe, named Isaac and Jerusha.

