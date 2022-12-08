Wild Burma: Nature's Lost Kingdom

Not Available

The story of a race against time to help preserve the untouched forests of Burma and its wildlife. For the first time in over 50 years, a team of wildlife filmmakers from the BBC's Natural History Unit and scientists from the world renowned Smithsonian Institution has been granted access to venture deep into Burma's impenetrable jungles. Their mission is to discover whether these forests are home to iconic animals, rapidly disappearing from the rest of the world - this expedition has come not a moment too soon.