Wild Cameramen at Work

The amazing careers of five of the world's best nature cameramen, who call Scotland home. Five of the best wildlife cameramen in the world have their roots in Scotland: Doug Allan, Gordon Buchanan and Doug Anderson were all born north of the border, while John Aitchison and Mark Smith have chosen to make Scotland their home. In this stunning series they revisit some of their favourite natural history moments from their global careers, and tell us how Scotland has helped them hone their specialist skills for capturing some of the greatest images to grace our television screens.