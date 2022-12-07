Wild Caribbean

Not Available

From Parrots And Pirates To Shipwrecks, Sharks And Glittering Seas, This Wonderful Series Reveals What Really Lies Behind A Mysterious Eden. The Caribbean Is A Glorious Spectacle Of Sun, Sand And Warm Blue Seas, Spiced With Areas Of Incredible Cultural Diversity. In Our Minds, It Is The Embodiment Of Paradise – Crystal Waters, Magical Coral Reefs, White Sandy Beaches – An Ideal Holiday Destination. But The Real Surprise Is That There Is A Lot More To The Caribbean Than This. It Has Some Amazing And Mysterious Wildlife With Strange Creatures Found Nowhere Else On Earth. Fluorescent Hummingbirds Buzz Around, Impossibly Bright Scarlet Ibis Fill The Sky, Cuban Crocodiles Patrol The Waters And Thousands Of Flamingos Dance In An Unrivalled Spectacle. Yet Behind Its Tropical Beauty The Caribbean Conceals Many Dark And Mysterious Secrets. Its Violent Past Is Manifested In Volcanic Eruptions, Both Destructive And Creative, Mammoth Tidal Waves That Can Flatten Whole Islands And Powerful Hurricanes That Sweep A Destructive Passage. The Cultural Past Has Also Left Its Mark, Scarred Into The Character Of The Individual Islands. In A Land We May Think We Know This Is Still A Time Of Exploration And Discovery With New Locations And Stories To Explore. Many Secrets Are Still Hidden And Many Questions Remain Unanswered.