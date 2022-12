Not Available

Wild Caribbean is a four-part BBC nature documentary series exploring the natural and cultural history of the Caribbean Islands and Sea. It was first transmitted in the UK on BBC2 in January 2007. The series was produced by the BBC Natural History Unit and narrated by actor Steve Toussaint. The series forms part of the Natural History Unit's "Continents" strand. It was preceded by Europe: A Natural History in 2005 and followed by Wild China in 2008.