Wild China With Ray Mears

Not Available

Ray Mears is on a journey of discovery among the landscapes and wildlife of China.Starting in the capital Beijing, and taking in wonders of the world like the Great Wall of China, Ray walks with elephants in the country's tropical rainforest, joins rangers rewilding the nation's giant pandas, searches for the elusive snow leopard, explores one of its most famous landscapes in Karst country, comes face to face with a brown bear, and treks in the foothills of the Himalayas alongside herbal medicine experts, uncovering secrets of its plants.