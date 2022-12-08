Wild Chives and Soy Bean Soup

Not Available

In this playful romantic comedy, high school student Jang Gook accidentally falls pregnant after sleeping with her tutor, Yoo Joon Soo, during the frenzy of the 2002 World Cup. The couple decides to marry despite their families’ protests, but eventually their marriage is torn apart leaving Jang Gook devastated. She moves on with her life by changing her name and undergoing a makeover, but 12 years later the two are unexpectedly thrown back into each other’s lives. Is it destiny, or just a horrible twist of fate?